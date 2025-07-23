"Why would you review that?" - Fans slam Shubman Gill's lacklustre 12-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test 

Team India captain Shubman Gill was booed while walking into bat in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, and was jeered off by the crowd after a tame dismissal by Ben Stokes not long after. The ace batter was trapped LBW for 12 after opting not to offer a shot against an incoming delivery moments before the Tea Break on Day 1.The spotlight was firmly on Gill following the controversial events during the third Test at Lord's, coupled with the fiery statements made during the pre-match press conference. Coming into bat with the score reading 120-2 following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal to Liam Dawson, the skipper was confident while defending on the front foot to the spinner, while dealing with the trademark nip-backers against him.During the first ball of the 50th over, Gill shouldered arms against Ben Stokes' delivery that came along with the angle. The ball struck the right-handed batter's front pad, leading to a wild appeal by England. The point of contact was well outside the line, but it was not a factor as the batter had not offered a shot.After a long thought, on-field umpire Rod Tucker raised his finger as Shubman Gill opted to contest the decision by taking a review. Ball tracking showcased three reds, and the skipper had to walk back after burning a review.The fans were not pleased with the ace batter's poor returns, especially after his meagre return at Lord's earlier. Have a look at some of the reactions here:&quot;Gill with one of the worst leaves of all time,&quot; one user posted.&quot;As soon as the pitches got greener and harder, Shubman Gill's scores started coming down.&quot; one tweet read.&quot;Had the audacity to take a review and waste that,&quot; another tweet read.Shubman Gill has scored only 34 runs in his last three innings in ENG vs IND 2025 TestsFollowing a staggering statement in the second Test at Edgbaston, Gill endured a double failure at Lord's, recording 16 and 6 in the first and the second innings, respectively. His woes against the incoming deliveries continue as he fell prey to it once again in the first innings at Old Trafford.At the time of writing, India are placed at 150-3 at the early stages of the third session, with the left-handed pair of Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant currently at the crease.