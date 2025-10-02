Team India were dealt with a blow even before the selectors announced the squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies as Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the rubber. The left-handed batter is yet to recover from the foot injury suffered during the England tour and will miss the entire series.

The keeper-batter sustained a gruesome foot injury during the 4th Test against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester as he attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes' bowling. Although he limped out to bat in the first innings of the same Test, he was replaced by Narayan Jagadeesan in the squad for the final game at The Oval.

According to the latest developments, Pant is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. As per ESPNCricinfo, the 27-year-old is undergoing strength and conditioning and is awaiting instructions from the BCCI medical team about when he can resume batting and keeping. The southpaw could return for the two-Test series against South Africa, set to commence from November 14.

Dhruv Jurel replaces Rishabh Pant behind wickets as Team India lose toss in Ahmedabad

Team India after the 5th Test against England. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Shubman Gill has lost the toss against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. Gill's bad luck with the toss continued, having lost all five during the recent England tour. West Indies skipper Roston Chase opted to bat first upon winning the toss. In Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets for the home side.

It is also Gill's first home Test as captain since succeeding Rohit Sharma in the role. The Asian Giants will be keen to assert their authority at home again after crashing to a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand last year. As for the West Indies, Chase's tenure as captain got off to a torrid start as Australia crushed them 3-0 in their backyard.

It capped off with the West Indies crashing to 27 all out in the final Test in Jamaica - the second lowest total in the history of the format. They also have not won a Test on Indian soil since 1994 and will be looking to end their 31-year drought for the same.

