Why is Shaheen Afridi not playing 2nd Test of PAK vs BAN 2024 series? 

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has addressed the brutal selection to leave Shaheen Shah Afridi out of the must-win second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, beginning on August 30. The former Australian cricketer remains optimistic that they have got the best combination for the crucial Test.

The left-arm speedster didn't have the desired outing in the opening Test, registering figures of 30-3-88-2. The youngster's struggles encapsulated Pakistan's own with the ball, conceding a 117-run lead after declaring for 448 in their first innings. They eventually suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday (August 29), Gillespie said the 24-year-old appreciates the management's decision. Moreover, he reckons the left-arm pacer can spend time with his family, having become a father recently.

"Shaheen will sit out of this game. I had a good conversation with him, and he fully understands and appreciates the reasoning behind this decision. We're looking for the best combination for this game, and this is our direction. As I mentioned, we will assess the conditions in the morning and decide on the exact makeup of our bowling attack."

"Shaheen has received some feedback, and he’s had an interesting couple of weeks—he’s a new father, he's playing all three formats, and we're seeing an opportunity to allow him to spend time with his family as well."

The youngster was briefly released from the squad after the first Test to spend time with his family before rejoining.

"We certainly want to see Shaheen at his best" - Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie (Image Credits: PCB Twitter)

Nevertheless, the 49-year-old stressed that the left-arm paceman remains an asset for them and that they will need his services in the next few months. On this, he said:

"He’s working on a few aspects of his bowling to ensure he's as fit as possible. He’s been collaborating well with Azhar Mahmood, which has been fantastic. We certainly want to see Shaheen at his best because we have a lot of cricket ahead in all formats, and he’s going to play a big role in that. However, right now, we feel that we have all our bases covered for this particular game."

Pakistan will also host England and West Indies in October and January, respectively.

