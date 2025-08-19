Why is Shreyas Iyer not in India’s squad for 2025 Asia Cup?

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer has been left out of India’s squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The multi-nation event is scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE. On Tuesday, August 19, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the Men in Blue’s 15-member squad at a press conference in Mumbai.

There had been speculation regarding Iyer’s return to the T20I setup, given his impressive form in recent times, including in IPL 2025, where he scored 604 runs in 17 innings at an average of 50.33 with a strike rate of 175.07, hitting six fifties. However, the 30-year-old has been snubbed for the upcoming event. When asked about his omission during the press conference, Agarkar said:

"It's unfortunate that Shreyas Iyer misses out. It's no fault of his but neither ours. He has to wait for his chance."

Looking at Iyer’s T20I career, he made his debut in 2017, with his most recent appearance coming in 2023. The right-handed batter has played 51 matches, scoring 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 with a strike rate of 136.12, including eight fifties.

Shreyas Iyer fails to make the stand-by players list for the Asia Cup squad as well

Apart from being left out of the 15-member squad, Shreyas Iyer has also been excluded from the list of five stand-by players for the 2025 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will continue as captain, with Shubman Gill named as his deputy. Jitesh Sharma has been included, along with Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana.

India’s squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Five stand-by players for India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

