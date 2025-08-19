Why was Shubman Gill appointed vice-captain in India’s squad for 2025 Asia Cup?

India Test captain Shubman Gill was recalled to the T20I squad and made the vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025 side that was announced on Tuesday, August 19. The 25-year-old replaces Axar Patel as the vice-captain and is scheduled to play his first T20I since July 2024 at the continental tournament that starts in the United Arab Emirates on September 7.Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that Gill had been involved in Test cricket in recent times and hence, had not played in the shortest format. He reiterated that Gill was the vice-captain when he last featured in a T20I.&quot;Last time when he played T20 post WC, when we went to SL, he was vice-captain. That's where we started new cycle for T20WC. After that we got busy with Test cricket, and he didn't get opportunities. We're happy to have him,&quot; Yadav said on Tuesday (via ESPN Cricinfo).The chairman of men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar said that everyone hoped Gill would continue his form from the England tour. The right-hander made 754 runs in five Tests, including four hundreds.“He is already leading in test cricket, like Surya mentioned he was VC in the last T20I he played for India. We obviously see leadership quality in him. His form in England is what we are hoping for,&quot; Agarkar said on Tuesday (via @AhmedGT_ on X).Shubman Gill returns as India opt for 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025The recall and handing the vice-captaincy to Shubman Gill was the biggest talking point as India announced a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the T20 World Cup winning squad in 2024, did not make the cut.He was, however, part of a five-member standby list. Jitesh Sharma found a place in the squad as one of the two wicketkeeper-batters along with Sanju Samson.Rinku Singh, who was only a standby for the 2024 T20 World Cup, also found a place in the squad. Some of the notable omissions included Shreyas Iyer, who was neither a part of the main squad nor the standbys.