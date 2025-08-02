"Why Siraj Why ?" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India reached 75 for two in their second innings at the stumps on Day Two of the fifth Test against England on Friday (August 1) at the Kennington Oval in London. They lead by 52 runs, with three days left in the game.Karun Nair and Washington Sundar started the day for the visiting team with an overnight score of 204/6. English pacers Gus Atkinson (5/33) and Josh Tongue (3/57) bowled well in the morning session and bundled out India for 224 quickly after resumption.Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett (43) then put on a 92-run opening partnership in just 12.5 overs to give England a brilliant start. Akash Deep broke the threatening stand by dismissing Duckett in the 13th over, giving Team India a much-needed breakthrough.Mohammed Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) then bowled magnificent spells with a relatively old ball to restrict England to 247 in their first innings. Harry Brook (53) hit an aggressive half-century in the middle order for the home team.Yashasvi Jaiswal then rode his luck and smashed a blazing half-century, 51* (49), to help India wipe off a 23-run deficit and secure a lead. Nightwatchman Akash Deep (4*) kept him company at stumps as India reached 75/2 at stumps and extended their lead to 52 runs.Fans enjoyed the intriguing action that unfolded on the second day of the Oval Test. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Why Siraj Why ?&quot; a fan wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;We trust each other and tell one another if someone is not on the right track&quot; - Prasidh Krishna after stumps on Day 2 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 TestSpeaking after stumps on the second day of the fifth Test, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna opened up their thought process and planning after England started aggressively with the bat in their first innings. He stated that they regrouped after the lunch break and communicated well to bring things back under control. Prasidh said:&quot;As a team, we knew what happened before lunch. The three fast bowlers, we got together in a small corner and said, what's happened has happened. All of us know what we need to be doing. We trust each other and tell one another if someone is not on the right track. We spoke about the same thing.&quot;On his on-field exchange with Joe Root, Krishna added:&quot;That was the plan. But I didn't expect the couple of words that I said to get such a big reaction from him. But, I love the guy that he is. He is a legend of the game and it great when two people are out there wanting to do their best.&quot;You can get live match updates of the Oval Test here.