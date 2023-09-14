Why is Sri Lanka’s target 252 despite Pakistan scoring exact same total in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka are chasing a target of 252 against Pakistan in the must-win super fours clash between the two teams played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14 because of a DLS adjustment.

A delayed start to the game due to a rain interruption meant that the match was reduced to 45 overs per side. However, another rain break during the Pakistan innings shrank the match further to 42 overs per side.

This meant that despite Pakistan scoring 252/7 in their 42 overs, the DLS method adjusted the target to 252 for Sri Lanka, a run less than what it could have been. An explosive 86* from Mohammad Rizwan and a handy 47 from Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan get to the competitive total.

Sri Lanka are off to a solid start after initial hiccup

Dasun Shanaka and his men needed a strong start to what was potentially a daunting chase and it seemed like Kusal Perera was set to provide it. However, a needless run-out meant that the veteran southpaw had to return to the pavilion despite looking set at the crease.

Nevertheless. Kusal Mendis has walked out to bat with an aggressive mindset and alongside Pathum Nissanka, has been able to put pressure back on the Pakistan bowling. The duo has already added a half-century stand and will be keen to set a huge platform for others to follow.

Pakistan are without two of their star pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf and it could be a bit too much to ask from debutant Zaman Khan to hit the ground running. This is where they will need seniors in the team like Shadab Khan and even Shaheen Afridi to step up and provide breakthroughs.

Sri Lanka will certainly pin their hopes on the likes of Sadeera Samarawickrama and others in the middle order to later make an impact and get the team over the line.