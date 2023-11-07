Why is Steve Smith not playing today's AUS vs AFG match of the 2023 World Cup?

Australia batter Steve Smith is not part of the team's playing XI for the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage encounter against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Smith was struggling with vertigo during the buildup to the clash, where he mentioned his woes to reporters during the pre-match press conference. He was also seen in distress during Australia's training session on the eve of the contest.

I've had a bit of vertigo stuff the last day or so, so it's just been a bit annoying. Hopefully I can get through training today and be all good. But, yeah, it's not a nice place to be. Occasionally, I've had a few episodes [before], so I can tell you it's not the funnest space to be in, but yeah, I'll go out and have a hit [in the nets] and hopefully be okay and we'll see how we go," Smith said.

The right-handed batter has had an on-and-off World Cup campaign so far. He began with a solid knock on a tough surface against India, which was followed by a string of poor scores.

Smith was also subjected to a demotion in the batting order following the return of Travis Head at the top of the order. Smith has been among the runs across the last couple of matches, which includes a fifty against the Netherlands and a solid knock in Australia's win over England in Ahmedabad.

Who has replaced Steve Smith in Australia's playing XI against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup?

With Steve Smith not playing in the upcoming encounter, Marnus Labuschagne will take his spot at No. 4, while the returning Mitchell Marsh is expected to take up the No. 3 position. Marsh comes into the playing XI along with Glenn Maxwell in place of Steve Smith and Cameron Green.

Skipper Pat Cummins said during the toss:

"Steve Smith and Cameron Green miss out, while Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are back. I am sure the heat will play a role but we will be ready and prepared. It is much cooler now than it was a month ago."

Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has named a change in the pace department, with Naveen-ul-Haq coming in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Australia will officially become the third team to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals if they secure a win over the Afghans. Afghanistan, on the other hand, need a win to keep their semi-final aspirations intact.

Who will win the upcoming contest between Australia and Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.