Why is Tabraiz Shamsi not playing today’s SA vs AFG match of 2023 World Cup?

South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi has been rested for their last league game against Afghanistan in the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Afghanistan. The Proteas picked speedster Gerald Coetzee in place of the left-arm wrist spinner.

The development came as Shamsi finished with figures of 1/72 against India in his last game, where the Proteas lost by a whopping 243 runs. However, he has scalped seven wickets in just three matches at an economy rate of 6.10, including a four-wicket haul versus Pakistan.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo also replaced Marco Jansen (rested) in the playing XI.

At the toss, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said:

“Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen have been rested today and Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee come into the side. I feel that it might skid on later. It might be a little slow to start with and there also might be a bit of dew in the evening.”

Coetzee, meanwhile, has a knack of picking of picking up wickets. The 23-year-old has picked up 14 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.85.

Afghanistan opt to bat against South Africa in 2023 World Cup fixture

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in their last league game in the 2023 World Cup. They fielded an unchanged side despite losing to Australia in a game dominated by Glenn Maxwell (201 runs off 128 balls) by three wickets in their last outing.

At the toss, Shahidi said:

“We want to bat first. The surface looks like there will be spin in the second innings, so we are batting first. We are unchanged.”

However, Afghanistan are virtually out of the 2023 World Cup’s semifinal race. They must beat South Africa by 439 runs to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate. They are currently placed sixth behind the Kiwis (fourth with 10 points in nine games) and Pakistan (fifth with eight points in equal number of matches) in the points table, with eight points in as many games.

