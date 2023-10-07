Why is Tamim Iqbal not playing today’s BAN vs AFG match of 2023 World Cup?

Bangladesh are taking on Afghanistan in the third match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 7. Bangladesh have won the toss and have decided to field first.

The Bangla tigers will be without the services of senior opener Tamim Iqbal not only for the match against Afghanistan, but the entire World Cup as he has not been picked in the team's 15-member squad.

Differences of opinion emerged between Tamim and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over the former's batting position, keeping his back injury in mind. A resolution could not be arrived at. As a result, the seasoned Bangladesh batter was not named in the World Cup squad.

Tamim’s absence is a potential jolt to Bangladesh’s chances of doing well in the World Cup. The 34-year-old is one of the experienced batters of the side, having played 243 ODIs in which he has scored 8357 runs at an average of 36.65, with 14 hundreds and 56 fifties.

The left-handed batter missed the Asia Cup due to his fitness issues. He made a comeback during the ODI series against New Zealand at home and scored 44 in the second one-dayer in Mirpur. However, after the innings, he admitted that he was still feeling pain and discomfort in his back.

What Tamim Iqbal said about not being named in Bangladesh's World Cup squad

After not being picked in the 15-member squad for the World Cup, Tamim slammed the BCB and claimed that he asked not to be chosen in the team for the ICC event.

In a video on Facebook, he said that a top BCB official asked him to bat in the middle order during the World Cup. Stating that he did not want to be part of the “dirty game”, he commented:

"I said that if you are thinking like this then don't send me because I don't want to be part of this dirty game. Later, I have a spoken a lot with him that I don't want disclose in this platform and I want it remain between the two of us. Still, I told him that if these things happen, don't keep me because I don't want to be part these dirty things."

Reacting to Tamim’s statement, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan lashed out at the seasoned batter. The skipper termed him as selfish and childish for not being willing to adjust his batting position for the team’s sake.