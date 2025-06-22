Why are Team India and England players wearing black armbands on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 1st Test?

Team India and England players are wearing black armbands on Day 3 of the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds. The reason for the same is the death of former England fast bowler David 'Syd' Lawrence, who played five Tests and one ODI between 1988 and 1992.

Lawrence made his first-class debut in 1981 and made his maiden Test appearance in 1988. However, the former right-arm speedster did not play another match until 1991, taking 14 wickets in the next three Tests. His only one-day international came against the West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in 1991 and took four wickets in that game. Nevertheless, he picked up a staggering 625 wickets in his 185 first-class appearances for Gloucestershire.

Lawrence, 61, was appointed Gloucestershire's club president in 2022 and carried on in the role even after his Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnosis last year. The veteran also worked hard to create awareness for the disease, but sadly passed away on June 22. Ahead of Day 3 in Leeds, players also observed a moment of applause as a sign of respect.

England and India fight hard in the first session to leave Leeds Test in the balance

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the ongoing Test at Headingley is finely poised after lunch on Day 3. The home side began the day at 209/3 and had added 118 runs in the opening session for the loss of two wickets. Prasidh Krishna got the better of Ollie Pope for 106 in the second over of the day, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ben Stokes for 20.

Nevertheless, Harry Brook continued to bat freely and walked off to lunch unbeaten at 57 in the company of Jamie Smith, who also got off to a promising start. England had bowled India out for 471 in the first innings, with the visitors having three centurions. Captain Shubman Gill top-scored with 147.

