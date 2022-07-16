"Why was he totally sidelined after the World Cup?" - Aakash Chopra on R Ashwin returning to India's T20I squad for series vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Indian selectors' long-term plans after they recalled Ravichandran Ashwin to India's T20I squad after a long hiatus.

The spinner has played just two T20Is for Team India since last year's T20 World Cup. He has now been named in India's 18-member squad for the T20I series against West Indies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about the off-spinner's return to the T20I squad:

"Ravichandran Ashwin is back, that's an interesting one. What is the long-term perspective? Why was he not there in the team for the last 8-10 months? Why was he totally sidelined after the World Cup and why has he come back now?"

The cricketer-turned-analyst asked why the senior pro was not a part of India's side for any of the T20I series after the one against New Zealand last year. He elaborated:

"Actually he did play five matches (including three at the World Cup), he did well but after that, he has not got too many chances. Then you should have played him against Sri Lanka and South Africa as well. You didn't play him in the T20Is in England as well although he was there in England, you could have played him." [sic]

Chopra also questioned the absence of Washington Sundar as an off-spinner in India's T20I squad. He opined:

"This is another very big story that Ravichandran Ashwin is there but there is no trace of Washington Sundar. There is no update about Washi Sundar, if he is fit or injured because he was going far ahead, that he bowls well, can bat as well, fielding is okay-okay."[sic]

Sundar was injured while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022 and has not been in Team India's scheme of things since. He was supposed to play county cricket for Lancashire but hasn't played a game for them yet.

"It's a great opportunity for R Ashwin" - Aakash Chopra on the T20I series against West Indies

R Ashwin has played 51 T20Is for Team India to date

Aakash Chopra concluded by observing that the T20Is against West Indies will present a great opportunity for the off-spinner. He reasoned:

"It's a great opportunity for R Ashwin to be fair. Jaddu [Jadeja] will play, Axar has also been kept in the team with him, Ravi Bishnoi is also there in this team. There will be turning pitches, so spin will be used more. You will play him for sure."

It will be interesting to see how often the senior pro gets to play during the five-match series against West Indies. Apart from the aforementioned spinners, Kuldeep Yadav is also a part of the squad, but his availability is subject to his fitness.

