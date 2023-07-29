Why are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not playing 2nd India vs West Indies ODI?

Team India and West Indies will square off in the second ODI of the three-match series tonight at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The visitors won the first match comfortably on Thursday and are up 1-0 in the series.

Everyone was surprised to see Hardik Pandya as the Indian captain at the toss of the second ODI and not the regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Hardik revealed that the senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for this contest amidst a busy schedule. Axar Patel and Sanju Samson replaced them in the team for this match.

Pandy said the following about the veteran duo's absence from the playing XI:

"Ro and Virat have been playing constant cricket, so, we thought they might rest for this game and be fresh for the 3rd ODI. Axar Patel and Sanju Samson are in for Rohit and Virat."

Virat Kohli did not come out to bat at all in the first ODI as Suryakumar Yadav came in at No. 3 in a paltry chase. Even Rohit Sharma gave up his opening position to Ishan Kishan. However, the youngsters could not do the job as India were reduced to 97/5 at one juncture, forcing Rohit Sharma to come in and finish the chase.

West Indies skipper won the coin toss and opted to field first in the second ODI. India skipper Hardik Pandya disclosed that his side were also eager to bat first in order to test themselves. Pandya said:

"We were looking to bat first as well, we bowled the last game, and we need to challenge our batters as well. The wicket played a bit up and down the last time, and we want to see how much we can score batting first.

India Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(WK), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies Playing XI:

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C)(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.