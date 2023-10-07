Why is Wanindu Hasaranga not playing today’s SA vs SL match of 2023 World Cup?

Sri Lanka are facing South Africa in their opening 2023 ODI World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. The Lankans' preparations for the ICC event have been severely hit due to injury and fitness issues.

Dasun Shanaka and company will miss the services of their prime leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga not only for their opening match against South Africa but for the entire duration of the World Cup. He was ruled out of the ICC event due to a grade 3 hamstring tear.

The leg-spinner, who is also a handy batter, picked up a thigh strain during the Lankan Premier League (LPL). He was the leading run-getter as well as the top run-scorer in the T20 league, with 279 runs and 19 wickets, respectively. However, the injury he picked up during the tournament forced Hasaranga to miss the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka were hoping for him to recover in time for the ODI World Cup, but that hasn’t been the case.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been named in Si Lanka’s 15-man World Cup squad, but he will miss the team’s opening match against South Africa. Theekshana picked up a hamstring injury during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan and subsequently missed the final against India.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s ODI stats

Hasaranga (26) has been one of the key members of Sri Lanka’s white ball squads over the last few seasons. He has featured in 48 ODI matches and has claimed 67 wickets at an average of 28.77 and an economy rate of 5.07. The leg-spinner has three five-wicket hauls to his credit with a best of 6/24.

With the bat, Hasaranga has scored 832 runs at an average of 23.77 and a strike rate of 110.19, with four half-centuries, which includes a best of 80*.

Preparation has been good apart from a few injuries: Dasun Shanaka on Sri Lanka’s World Cup build-up

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match against South Africa. Dasun Shanaka explained that he expects some dew later in the game. He also commented that the team's preparation for the tournament has been good, keeping aside the injuries.

“Later on there will be dew, that's why we wanted to bowl. Very good track, we want to restrict [South Africa to] as low as we can. Preparation has been good apart from few injuries,” Shanaka said

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha.