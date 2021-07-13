Chris Gayle becomes first batsman to amass 14,000 runs in T20 cricket

West Indies legend Chris Gayle has become the first player to cross the 14,000-run landmark in T20 cricket. Gayle achieved the feat during his knock of 67 from 38 balls in the third T20I against Australia in St Lucia.

West Indies chased down 142 to clinch the five-match series 3-0. Gayle was named man of the match for his belligerent innings, which featured four fours and seven sixes.

Gayle reached the landmark of 14,000 runs in typical fashion when he dispatched leg-spinner Adam Zampa for a six over wide long-on at the start of the 9th over to move from 24 to 30.

Apart from becoming the first player to score 14,000 T20 runs, he also became the oldest player from a full-member nation to score a T20I fifty.

Apart from representing West Indies in T20I cricket, Gayle has featured in numerous T20 leagues across the globe. He currently represents Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL and will turn out for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Gayle was under pressure going into the third T20I having scored only 8, 5 and 11 in three T20Is against South Africa. The 41-year-old was dismissed for 4 and 13 in the first two T20Is against Australia before roaring back to form with a smashing half-century in the third T20I.

Chris Gayle becomes the first ever batsman to complete 14,000 runs in T20 career - The boss, The Universe boss. pic.twitter.com/Tw2B91Dldg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle dedicates match-winning innings to Kieron Pollard

The veteran cricketer dedicated his half-century in the third T20I against Australia to West Indies’ limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard for standing by him when he was struggling.

Pollard hasn’t taken part in the series so far as he has been battling an injury. Speaking at the post-match conference, Gayle commented:

“To Kieron Pollard, he played a big part as well even though he played in none of these games. You all knew I was struggling with the bat and to be able to get some runs today was very pleasing. But what was pleasing about getting these runs tonight was my teammates. I want to dedicate this half-century and milestone to my teammates, especially Kieron Pollard and he stands tall for the person I am and what I've achieved. He let me know where I stand within this team and he wanted me to go and express myself. So I'm very grateful for that pep talk because sometimes it doesn't matter how great you are, you need a bit of a talk sometimes.”

Chris Gayle in the 3rd T20I:



- First player to 14000 runs in Twenty20 cricket

- 1000 T20 runs since turning 40 (Third player)

- Oldest man with an ODI / T20I fifty among full-member nations (41y 294d)

- Oldest player from a full-member nation to score a T20I fifty#WIvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 13, 2021

Australia batted first after winning the toss in the third T20I. Moises Henriques top-scored with 33 but the visitors could only post 141 for 6. Thanks to Gayle’s brilliance, West Indies chased down the target in 14.5 overs to win by six wickets.

