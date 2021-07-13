"Boss isn't back, because he never left" - Twitter explodes after Chris Gayle's power-hitting masterclass

Chris Gayle demolished the Australian bowling unit on his way to becoming the oldest half-centurion (among full members) in T20 internationals. His knock of 67 off 38 included four boundaries and seven mammoth sixes. He also became the first player ever to reach the 14,000-run mark in the T20s.
West Indies bowlers had initially restricted Australia to a paltry total of 141. Riding on the back of Chris Gayle’s knock, the hosts won the match at St Lucia by six wickets.
With the victory, West Indies took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.
Twitter reacts to Chris Gayle’s power-hitting masterclass
Twitter exploded after witnessing the power-hitting master-class from “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle.
Many users expressed their elation, with Gayle storming back into form after an extended dry run in the T20Is. Here's what the fans had to say:
Chris Gayle's last T20I half-century came in the 2016 World T20 matchup against England. In the five years that followed, the Jamaican had totalled 223 runs in 21 matches at an average of under 12.
Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Gayle stated that it was good to be back among runs after years of struggle in T20Is.
“From a personal point of view, we all know that I was struggling. So it was pleasing to get runs. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, you need to get some talking to. I don't mind the numbers, soon to be 42, so you all should be glad that Chris Gayle is still playing,” Gayle said.
It will be a relief for the West Indies management and fans that Gayle has found his touch before the upcoming T20 World Cup. They will hope that the Universe Boss continues in the same vein.