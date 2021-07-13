"Boss isn't back, because he never left" - Twitter explodes after Chris Gayle's power-hitting masterclass

Chris Gayle demolished the Australian bowling unit on his way to becoming the oldest half-centurion (among full members) in T20 internationals. His knock of 67 off 38 included four boundaries and seven mammoth sixes. He also became the first player ever to reach the 14,000-run mark in the T20s.

West Indies bowlers had initially restricted Australia to a paltry total of 141. Riding on the back of Chris Gayle’s knock, the hosts won the match at St Lucia by six wickets.

With the victory, West Indies took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Twitter reacts to Chris Gayle’s power-hitting masterclass

Twitter exploded after witnessing the power-hitting master-class from “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle.

Many users expressed their elation, with Gayle storming back into form after an extended dry run in the T20Is. Here's what the fans had to say:

Chris Gayle : Just respect the Universe Boss and let him have some fun . 😂#wivaus pic.twitter.com/gRpwo84KcU — monica (@monicas004) July 13, 2021

@henrygayle's 1️⃣4️⃣th T20I Half Century 🔥



The BOSS Isn't Back Because He Never Left 👑#WIvAUS #ChrisGayle pic.twitter.com/HWXhpBtm85 — Yash Boss Fan Sachin (@YashFanSachin) July 13, 2021

As I said Chris Gayle is never dead the more you criticise him the harder he will reply . Universe Boss 🛐🛐 https://t.co/vnmoY3wZ4j — Jatin Panwar ⚛️Ⓥ (@Jatinpanwar2411) July 13, 2021

Even at 41, Gayle murders the cricket ball better than most other players. Those sixes were marauding, towering hits to the stands. Can't keep him quite for long. Universe Boss, for a reason. The global audience shall never forget the decimation he can create. #WIvsAUS — Dwaipayan Mukherjee (@Dwai_Doyen) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle amazing! 14,000 T20 runs! The first batsman to reach the feat! Incredible player. All these years and he’s honestly still so exciting to watch. Universe Boss things! pic.twitter.com/3jqKlzHVfX — I'm Sangram (@TheSangram18) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle's last T20I half-century came in the 2016 World T20 matchup against England. In the five years that followed, the Jamaican had totalled 223 runs in 21 matches at an average of under 12.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Gayle stated that it was good to be back among runs after years of struggle in T20Is.

“From a personal point of view, we all know that I was struggling. So it was pleasing to get runs. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, you need to get some talking to. I don't mind the numbers, soon to be 42, so you all should be glad that Chris Gayle is still playing,” Gayle said.

It will be a relief for the West Indies management and fans that Gayle has found his touch before the upcoming T20 World Cup. They will hope that the Universe Boss continues in the same vein.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava