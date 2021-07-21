ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on July 21

Australia returned to the Top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after crushing the West Indies in their series opener. Mitchell Starc shone for the Aussies with a five-wicket haul, while stand-in skipper Alex Carey played a fantastic knock of 67 runs.

Although rain interrupted the proceedings in Barbados, the Australian side registered a 133-run win via the D/L method. Courtesy of their win, the Aussies now hold the third place in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings with 50 points to their name.

Meanwhile, the Men in Maroon retained their ninth position despite losing the match by a big margin. The West Indies team's net run rate dropped to -1.14 after a heavy defeat in Barbados.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the first ODI of the West Indies vs Australia series.

Australia swapped positions with Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Australia have a slender one-point lead over fourth-placed India in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The Aussies will be keen to inch closer to second-placed Bangladesh by winning their next two matches against the West Indies.

Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey inspired Australia to their fifth win in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

The visitors won the toss and batted first in Barbados. The Aussies got off to a good start but were down to 114/4 after 25.2 overs. Alex Carey stitched a 104-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ashton Turner. While Carey completed his half-ton, Turner lost his wicket on 49. Australia ended with 252/9 in 49 overs.

The West Indies team received a 257-run target via the D/L method. The home side could not tackle the pace of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. The two pacers reduced West Indies to 27/6 after 7.4 overs. Skipper Kieron Pollard tried to fight back with a half-century, but the Caribbean outfit could only manage 123 runs.

Starc returned with figures of 5/48 in his eight overs, while Hazlewood ended with figures of 6-1-11-3.

12th ODI HALF CENTURY for @KieronPollard55!



This is also Captain Pollard's fourth score of 5️⃣0️⃣ or more vs Australia (including two hundreds)!



Bat on Skip! 👏🏽👏🏽#WIvAUS #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/vMLqeRzTdH — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 21, 2021

The second ODI of the West Indies vs Australia series will happen at the same venue on July 22 (July 23 in India).

