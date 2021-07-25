ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on July 25

Nicholas Pooran's half-century powered the West Indies team to a four-wicket win over 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinalists Australia in Barbados on Saturday. It was the home side's fourth victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. With that win, the Men in Maroon have leveled the three-match series against Australia 1-1.

The second ODI of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series was delayed because of a positive COVID-19 case in the hosts' camp. The organizers resumed the game on Saturday (July 24) after all the players and officials returned negative in their COVID-19 tests.

The West Indies bowlers dominated the opposition batsmen and bowled Australia out for just 187. Chasing 188 to win, West Indies were down to 72/5 after 14.2 overs. It seemed like Australia would pull off an improbable win, but Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder's half-centuries made sure the three-match series stayed alive.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after the second ODI of the West Indies vs Australia series.

West Indies climbed to the sixth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

West Indies overtook Ireland, New Zealand and Afghanistan to claim sixth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Men in Maroon now have 40 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, the Aussies continue to hold on to the third ranking with 50 points to their name.

Can the Caribbean side enter the top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table?

Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder held their nerve to level series the ODI series for the hosts.@LouisDBCameron | #WIvAUS https://t.co/eHfef0FhTK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 25, 2021

The final ODI of the West Indies vs Australia series will take place on July 26 (July 27 in India). A big win in that match could take the West Indies team to third position in the standings.

If the margin of victory is not big, the Caribbean side can still attain fourth position by defeating Australia in the next game. It will be interesting to see if the home team can win the series against Australia.

The CG Insurance Player of the Match goes to @nicholas_47 for his crucial contribution with the bat! 🌴 🏏👏🏽#WIvAUS #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/o1On9qhv3m — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 25, 2021

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee