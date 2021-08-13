Jimmy Neesham gives witty reply to a fan who asked him about his opinion on Fawad Alam

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is popular for his savage replies to fans on Twitter. A fan recently asked Neesham what he thought of Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam, only to receive an unexpected reply from the Blackcaps player.

Yesterday in Kingston, Fawad Alam played a fantastic knock of 56 runs that helped Pakistan post a 217-run total in their ICC World Test Championship series opener against the West Indies. Alam came out to bat in the 32nd over and stayed until the last over of the Pakistan innings.

None of his teammates could touch the 50-run mark, but Fawad fought like a lone warrior and guided Pakistan past 200. Seeing Fawad's fighting knock, a Twitter user named Saad Umar asked Jimmy Neesham:

"Your thoughts on Fawad Alam? The man is a fighter, isn't he?"

Jimmy Neesham avoided the question in a way only he can, as he replied:

"I thought he was a cricketer."

I thought he was a cricketer https://t.co/xRN2wyVGcV — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 12, 2021

Jimmy Neesham's reply to that question about Fawad Alam has received over 2,500 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Quite a few Twitter users have retweeted Neesham's witty response as well.

Meanwhile, a few fans of the Pakistan team were unhappy after seeing the Kiwi all-rounder's reply.

Jimmy Neesham will play for the Mumbai Indians in the second phase of IPL 2021

Jimmy Neesham is currently playing for Welsh Fire in Men's Hundred 2021

Jimmy Neesham has a busy schedule for the next few months. After playing for Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred 2021, Neesham will head to the United Arab Emirates to play for the Mumbai Indians in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Post IPL 2021, Neesham will represent New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He will also play for the Blackcaps in the T20I series against India later in what has been a packed year for the Kiwi player.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee