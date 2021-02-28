Angelo Mathews to lead Sri Lanka in T20Is against West Indies after Dasun Shanaka's travel issues

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews will lead the Sri Lankan cricket team in their upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Initially, the Sri Lankan selectors had named Dasun Shanaka as the T20I captain for the Caribbean tour. Unfortunately, because of his travel issues, Shanaka has not been able to join the team yet.

Sri Lanka Cricket issued a press release to confirm the decision of appointing Angelo Mathews as the stand-in skipper for the West Indies series.

"Mathews was appointed by the National Selectors, as Dasun Shanaka, who was appointed as the T20i Captain for the Tour of West Indies, is yet to join the team, owing to a delay in obtaining a US Transit Visa. Shanaka confronted this issue pursuant to the loss of his previous passport, which had a valid visa for the USA stamped on it," SLC stated.

Sri Lanka Cricket further added that Dasun Shanaka would join the side once his travel issues are resolved.

Angelo Mathews will lead a 19-man squad featuring the likes of Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, and Suranga Lakmal in the three T20Is against West Indies.

Sri Lanka has won five T20I matches under Angelo Mathews' captaincy

Angelo Mathews has captained Sri Lanka in 13 T20Is

Angelo Mathews has plenty of experience in leading the Sri Lankan cricket team. He has 13 Test wins and 49 ODI victories to his name as the team captain. Besides, Mathews has led Sri Lanka in 13 T20I matches, where the team has emerged victorious five times.

Sri Lanka has also played one T20I against West Indies under Mathews' leadership. The islanders lost that group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka managed only 122/9 in the first innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Caribbean team chased the target in 18.2 overs, riding on Andre Fletcher's 84*.