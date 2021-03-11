ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated) as on March 11

The West Indies cricket team opened its account in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with an eight-wicket win against Sri Lanka in North Sound. Shai Hope starred for the hosts with a hundred, while Jason Holder bowled a phenomenal spell of 2/39.

West Indies held the last position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League after Bangladesh blanked them 0-3 earlier this year. However, the Men in Maroon have now overtaken the Indian cricket team in the table by gaining ten points from the match against Sri Lanka.

The Islanders had a five-match winning streak in ODIs against West Indies. Unfortunately, they could not extend that streak as they kicked off their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League campaign with a defeat.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The West Indies team has attained the eighth rank now

West Indies climbed one spot to reach eighth place in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit are still behind Zimbabwe and Ireland because of their inferior net run rate.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is in the tenth spot with no points to their name. If the Islanders manage one win in the next two games, they could overtake Team India.

Shai Hope became the first West Indies batsman to score a hundred in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

The West Indies cricket team had a forgettable ODI series against Bangladesh. However, they bounced back in style with a victory over Sri Lanka at home.

Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder and Jason Mohammed were the architects of West Indies' win.

Hope became the first player from his team to record a ton in this tournament, while Evin Lewis backed him up with a half-century. Holder and Mohammed scalped four wickets in their 14 overs.

The visitors won the toss and batted first. Although Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne and Ashen Bandara scored half-tons for Sri Lanka, they could only set a 234-run target for West Indies.

Dushmantha Chameera tried his best to stop the Caribbean side, but his teammates could not support him much. West Indies eventually prevailed by eight wickets.

