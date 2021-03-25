Niroshan Dickwella drops ‘k’ from his jersey; spells last name ‘Dicwella’

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella was spotted wearing a jersey with an altered spelling of his last name during the first Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka in Antigua.

The player, who goes by the full name – Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella, sported the name ‘Dicwella’ on his jersey during the match. Over the past few years, Dickwella's last name has been a subject of several jokes.

However, many news media outlets and Sri Lankan Cricket have often dropped the ‘k’ while referring to him.

1st Test, Day 1 Stumps: Sri Lanka 275/9 (87 ovs) Niroshan Dicwella at the crease on 73* (Mathews 83, Karunaratne 79) v NZ

Tim Southee picked up a five-wicket haul 5/67. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/C6HCN6zMin — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 15, 2018

The change in spelling in the jersey might indicate that the cricketer may have legally changed his name. However, the reason for dropping the ‘K’ remains unknown. However, this became a matter of discussion on social media as fans were extremely confused.

Is Dicwella (on his shirt) an alternative spelling I'd just not encountered before or is there call for a proofreader?! #SLvWI — Katy Cooper (@DecSop1) March 24, 2021

Dickwella on the scoresheet. Dicwella on his shirt. There's a joke in there somewhere. — Joe Reubin (@joebo86) March 24, 2021

Niroshan Dickwella surpasses Chetan Chauhan’s unfortunate record

Niroshan Dickwella played a stellar knock to bring Sri Lanka back in the Test against West Indies despite conceding a 102-run first-innings lead. Along with debutant Pathum Nissanka, Dickwella added 179 runs for the team's sixth wicket.

Pathum Nissanka went on to craft a fine knock of 103 runs on his debut. However, Niroshan Dickwella fell four short of what could have been his maiden Test hundred when he was dismissed on 96.

Dickwella dragged the ball back onto the stumps off a Kemar Roach delivery and went past Chetan Chauhan’s record of most fifties without a hundred in Test cricket. The former Indian opener stroked 16 fifties without a ton while Dickwella now has 17.

Niroshan Dickwella (2,291 runs) is only behind Shane Warne’s (3,154) tally of most Test cricket runs without a century. Out of the top 10 in this list, Dickwella’s average of 31.81 is the highest, followed by Chauhan’s 31.57. With a high score of 92, Australia skipper Tim Paine is 11th in the list with 1534 runs at 32.63.

Sri Lanka have set a target of 375 for the West Indies, who are 39 for 1 at the time of writing.