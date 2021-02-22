Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of West Indies tour

In a disappointing development for the Sri Lankan cricket team, pacer Lahiru Kumara has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure to West Indies.

As per a media release from Sri Lanka Cricket, Lahiru Kumara tested positive following a PCR test conducted on Friday (February 21).

While the country's cricket board didn't comment on his availability for the upcoming West Indies tour, a Sri Lanka news outlet Colombo Page report that Lahiru Kumara will not tour the West Indies with the team.

The report doesn't mention whether a replacement for the pacer, in case of his dropping, has been named yet.

Sri Lanka are touring West Indies for three series across formats. The tour starts with a three-T20I series followed by as many ODIs. The teams will then face off in a two-match Test series.

Lahiru Kumara was named in the Sri Lankan squad for the two white-ball series against West Indies.

He has now been instructed to follow the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Sri Lankan government, the Sri Lanka cricket board confirmed in the release.

The rest of the Sri Lankan squad will follow the original schedule and leave for the West Indies on Tuesday morning.

"Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols," the SLC release confirmed.

Lahiru Kumara's absence could hurt Sri Lanka in the whit-ball series against West Indies

Lahiru Kumara has good numbers in white-ball cricket

Lahiru Kumara made his white-ball debut for the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2017.

So far, he has represented his nation in 13 ODIs and seven T20Is. The right-arm pacer has taken 13 ODI wickets at a strike rate of 41.85. In T20Is, he has six wickets, and an economy rate of 8.93.

Unfortunately, as the Colombo Page report, his positive COVID-19 test will not allow him to play the three T20Is and three ODIs.

Lahiru Kumara will hope to recover in time for the Test series.