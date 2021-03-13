West Indies announce 13-man squad for home Test series against Sri Lanka

After an incredible performance against Bangladesh, West Indies will look forward to continuing their fine form in the ICC World Test Championship. New skipper Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the Caribbean side versus Sri Lanka.

West Indies selectors have announced a 13-man squad for the two Test matches. Jermaine Blackwood will be Brathwaite's deputy in the series, while the team features some experienced players like Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, and Kemar Roach.

West Indies squad for two Tests against Sri Lanka: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua de Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces the West Indies squad for the first of the two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka.#MenInMaroon #WIvSL



The West Indies cricket team will have an opportunity to end their ICC World Test Championship campaign on a winning note. The Caribbean side are on a 2-match winning streak at the moment. However, they have not won a single match at home in this competition.

West Indies will play their second ICC World Test Championship series at home

Jason Holder led the team in the first phase of the ICC World Test Championship

The West Indies team has surprisingly played only one home series under the ICC World Test Championship so far. They began their campaign at home versus the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli's men blanked them 2-0 in that series.

After the two Tests versus India, West Indies did not compete for close to 12 months. They returned to the red-ball arena during their England tour. West Indies won the first Test versus England but lost the series 1-2. New Zealand whitewashed them 0-2 before the West Indies bounced back and scripted a memorable victory in Bangladesh.

Kraigg Brathwaite has become the 37th Test captain of the West Indies.

West Indies and Sri Lanka hold sixth and eighth positions in the ICC World Test Championship. The Test series will begin on March 21 at North Sound. It will be interesting to see which team comes out of the top in the Caribbean.