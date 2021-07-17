WI vs AUS 2021: "If I get an opportunity to captain, I'll jump at it" - Matthew Wade after Finch's injury

Australia's vice-captain for T20Is Matthew Wade expressed his readiness to captain the Australian ODI side if skipper Aaron Finch is unable to recover from a knee injury. Finch sustained the injury while fielding in the fifth T20I versus West Indies and wasn't able to run between the wickets at a brisk pace.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Matthew Wade explained how the presence of other experienced players in the Australian ranks would help him in making captaincy decisions.

Wade captained Australia in a T20I against India last year and believes he is ready if an opportunity comes his way.

"I love to captain whenever I get an opportunity. I captained in the T20s (against India last summer), and we've got plenty of different leaders here. Moises is a really good leader, Adam Zampa is getting better and better, 'Starcy' and 'Hoff' (Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood) go about their thing. Captaining is pretty easy at this level with those experienced guys around so if I got the opportunity I'd jump at it," Matthew Wade said.

Still don't know whether I will play: Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade agreed that he was primarily on tour to play T20Is. But if Finch is unable to recover in time from his injury, Wade might replace him in the ODI side. The southpaw is not thinking way too ahead and wants to wait and see how things pan out.

"It's a bit of a moving thing, the vice-captaincy. Going forward in the one-dayers I have no idea what will happen there. I am probably not expecting to play, especially if Finchy plays, but if he doesn't there might be an opportunity for me to play," Wade said.

West Indies completed a brilliant 4-1 series win against Australia in the T20Is. If Matthew Wade captains the Australian team in the absence of Finch, he will have a task on his hands to lead the team to a better showing in the ODIs.

