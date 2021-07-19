WI vs AUS 2021: Mitchell Starc takes up mentors role for Australia's inexperienced squad

Mitchell Starc has taken on a mentor's role in the Australian team as they are yet to decide on a backup captain in case Aaron Finch fails to play the ODIs against the West Indies.

Finch had recently suffered a knee injury which might see him miss out from leading the ODI team. Pat Cummins is Australia's official vice-captain but there are some question marks as to who will lead the team against the Caribbean side.

In an interview with cricket.com.au Starc went on to say that "It makes for an interesting question" when asked about Australia's stand-in captain for Finch. He said:

"We've got Alex there. Josh Hazlewood was vice captain for a period of time there. Matthew Wade has captained Australia before. Moises has captained plenty of games in the past. So you've got plenty of guys with leadership experience."

With uncertainty surrounding Australia's vice-captain, Mitchell Starc is taking on a greater mentoring role around Australia's inexperienced squad, reports @LouisDBCameron #WIvAUS https://t.co/fLtXnfngga — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 19, 2021

The primary reason for this doubt is because Australia has had multiple vice-captains over the last few years. Matthew Wade was Finch's deputy for the T20 series but has not played an ODI in four years, while Carey, Marsh and Josh Hazlewood have also previously held the vice-captaincy title in recent years. There are multiple options available and it will be up to Cricket Australia to decide who the best candidate is.

Mitchell Starc sheds light on Australia's inexperienced squad

Australia's squad has clearly been picked, keeping in mind in the T20 World Cup. Some of the players are likely to be handed debuts in the ODI series against West Indies.

"They've had a few weeks now to see what conditions in the West Indies look like," said Starc when asked about uncapped batsmen Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott.

He went on to add:

"They've performed well on the domestic scene and in the Big Bash as well. If they get their opportunity for Australia, I'm sure they'll take it with both hands and give all they can to a winning cause."

Mitch Marsh asserted his dominance with bat and ball to turn in what was statistically the greatest individual performance in a T20 series for Australia in nine years #WIvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 17, 2021

Coming to the bowling, Starc will have to take much more responsibility this time around. He said:

"Josh, Zamps and I have potentially played a bit more white-ball cricket than the rest. I will keep myself accessible to them and check how they're going around training. Those ongoing discussions happen quite naturally anyway around a cricket tour."

Of the six other specialist bowlers, three (Riley Meredith, Wes Agar and Mitchell Swepson) are yet to play an ODI while the other three (Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar) have played 32 ODIs between them. Mitchell Starc will have to play an important role and guide the youngsters around him. The first ODI between Australia and West Indies is scheduled to take place on July 21.

Edited by Diptanil Roy