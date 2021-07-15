WI vs AUS 2021: Twitter hails Mitchell Marsh for his brilliant all-round performance in the fourth T20I

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been around the international scene for years now. He made his T20I debut in 2011 but has played only 23 T20I matches so far.

Marsh has finally proved his worth as an all-rounder in the ongoing series against the West Indies. The 29-year-old was given the opportunity to play at number three in Steve Smith's absence and has made it count with some telling contributions.

Marsh has recorded three fifty-plus scores in the ongoing T20I series against the Windies and has been the pick of the players for Australia. His performance in the fourth T20I helped the Aussies win their first game on the tour after three losses. Marsh scored a brilliant 75 from 44 balls with the bat before returning figures of 3/24 in his four overs with the ball.

Twitter heaped praise on the Australian for his great showing in the game. Many also reckoned that Mitchell Marsh could be the perfect replacement if Smith decides to withdraw his name for the T20 World Cup.

Career-best with the bat 🏏 75 off 44

Career-best with the ball ☝️ 3/24 off 4.0



Player of the Match Mitchell Marsh was at the heart of @CricketAus’ victory over West Indies.https://t.co/zCt5xIblV3 | #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/5VJLSVt7qy — ICC (@ICC) July 15, 2021

What a day for Mitchell Marsh. Scored 75 in 44 balls with the bat then picked 3/24 in 4 overs with the ball. What a tremendous series he's having, great all round display. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 15, 2021

Mitchell Marsh (75 & 3-24) is the Player of the Match #WIvAUS https://t.co/M220jKNocK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 15, 2021

2021 has been a superb year for Mitchell Marsh in T20Is! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/Db170zEg75 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 15, 2021

Mitchell Marsh in this T20I Series against West Indies so far:



•51(31) & 26/2 (4 Overs)

•54(42) & 18/1 (2 Overs)

•9(12) & 8/0 (1 Over)

•75(44) & 24/4 (4 Over)



Terrific performance by this allrounder in this series.He is really a big thing for Aus in upcoming T20 Wc #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/iHS5KJHi5X — Pranav Ro45... (@PranavTnr45) July 15, 2021

Another 2 or 3 matches like this, Mitchell Marsh can be seen as the #1 all rounder in T20Is in ICC rankings — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) July 15, 2021

It might not have seemed the most natural swap 10 days back, but Mitchell Marsh might be the perfect replacement that Australia never considered before for Steve Smith at No 3 in case he does opt out of the T20 World Cup #WIvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 15, 2021

50 & 3 - Mitchell Marsh is the first Australian to score 50 runs and take three wickets in a single men's T20I since Glenn Maxwell against England in February 2017 (103 runs, 3 wickets). Tradie.#WIvAUS https://t.co/7wPY99uyZE — OptaJason (@OptaJason) July 15, 2021

Marsh has pocketed No. 3 for t20 wc, Steve Smith can stay back & prepare for mighty test against afghanistan & bilateral ashes as he wish — arfan (@Im__Arfan) July 15, 2021

All of a sudden, Mitchell Marsh looks like a wonderful asset for Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.



Has contributed heavily with the bat, taken wickets and a good fielder too.



With Stoinis and Maxi coming, Australia will be a formidable unit. #WIvsAUS — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) July 15, 2021

Mitchell Marsh came in to bat in the second over itself after Matthew Wade was dismissed cheaply. His partnership with Aaron Finch helped Australia post an imposing total of 189 in their 20 overs. The middle order, however, failed miserably for the Aussies as they had done in the first three T20Is. Had it not been for Marsh's performance, Australia would have failed to put up a competitive first innings score yet again.

Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc help Australia win last over thriller

Mitchell Marsh's 75-run knock was studded with four boundaries and six maximums. After his great showing with the bat, he turned up with the ball as well. Marsh dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Lendl Simmons off consecutive deliveries to dent the Windies chase and put Australia in command of proceedings. He ultimately picked up three crucial wickets, conceding just 24 runs in his four overs.

Mitchell Starc

In the end, it was up to Mitchell Starc to prove once again that he is up there with the best in the business. The tall fast bowler, defending just 11 runs in the final over, conceded only six to take Australia home. Starc was up against Andre Russell, one of the greatest hitters of the cricket ball. Defending a low target against a player like Russell in a high-pressure situation is certainly commendable and Starc has deservedly attracted plenty of plaudits for his effort.

Mitchell Marsh's all-round performance and Starc's death over brilliance helped Australia finally win a game on their Windies tour in their fourth attempt. The West Indies have already secured the five-match series, however, after winning the opening three T20I games.

The final T20I will be played on July 17 after which the teams will contest three ODIs. Australia will be looking to finish the T20I series on a high and enter the ODI leg with renewed vigor.

