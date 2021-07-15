WI vs AUS 2021: Twitter hails Mitchell Marsh for his brilliant all-round performance in the fourth T20I

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been around the international scene for years now. He made his T20I debut in 2011 but has played only 23 T20I matches so far.
Marsh has finally proved his worth as an all-rounder in the ongoing series against the West Indies. The 29-year-old was given the opportunity to play at number three in Steve Smith's absence and has made it count with some telling contributions.
Marsh has recorded three fifty-plus scores in the ongoing T20I series against the Windies and has been the pick of the players for Australia. His performance in the fourth T20I helped the Aussies win their first game on the tour after three losses. Marsh scored a brilliant 75 from 44 balls with the bat before returning figures of 3/24 in his four overs with the ball.
Twitter heaped praise on the Australian for his great showing in the game. Many also reckoned that Mitchell Marsh could be the perfect replacement if Smith decides to withdraw his name for the T20 World Cup.
Mitchell Marsh came in to bat in the second over itself after Matthew Wade was dismissed cheaply. His partnership with Aaron Finch helped Australia post an imposing total of 189 in their 20 overs. The middle order, however, failed miserably for the Aussies as they had done in the first three T20Is. Had it not been for Marsh's performance, Australia would have failed to put up a competitive first innings score yet again.
Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc help Australia win last over thriller
Mitchell Marsh's 75-run knock was studded with four boundaries and six maximums. After his great showing with the bat, he turned up with the ball as well. Marsh dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Lendl Simmons off consecutive deliveries to dent the Windies chase and put Australia in command of proceedings. He ultimately picked up three crucial wickets, conceding just 24 runs in his four overs.
In the end, it was up to Mitchell Starc to prove once again that he is up there with the best in the business. The tall fast bowler, defending just 11 runs in the final over, conceded only six to take Australia home. Starc was up against Andre Russell, one of the greatest hitters of the cricket ball. Defending a low target against a player like Russell in a high-pressure situation is certainly commendable and Starc has deservedly attracted plenty of plaudits for his effort.
Mitchell Marsh's all-round performance and Starc's death over brilliance helped Australia finally win a game on their Windies tour in their fourth attempt. The West Indies have already secured the five-match series, however, after winning the opening three T20I games.
The final T20I will be played on July 17 after which the teams will contest three ODIs. Australia will be looking to finish the T20I series on a high and enter the ODI leg with renewed vigor.
