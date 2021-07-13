WI vs AUS 2021: Twitter lauds Mitchell Starc for his great comeback in the third T20I 

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is one of the most feared bowlers in the world. He bowls with great speed and gets his yorkers right more often than not. However, Starc struggled for rhythm in Australia's first two T20I matches against West Indies. In fact, they were both up there with some of his worst performances in recent times.

The third game, though, was markedly different. Mitchell Starc showed everyone why he is among the best in the business when it comes to limited-overs cricket. The left-arm pacer bowled with great speed and control in a match where all his fellow bowlers struggled. Starc conceded only fifteen runs in his four overs and managed to pick up a wicket as well.

Starc answers critics but EIGHT Aussies fail in humiliating defeat 😣#WIvAUS PLAYER RATINGS ✍ https://t.co/fNU4yLVV9H pic.twitter.com/sx9tP1NESb — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) July 13, 2021

WI have taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in 5-match T20 series. Batting first Aus scored 141/6. West Indies chased the total in 14.5 overs. Gayle scored 67 off 38 (4 fours, 7 sixes).Starc conceded only 15 from 4 overs & picked Fletcher's wicket. Meredith 3/48 (3.5) #WIvsAUS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 13, 2021

Gayle today:



Vs Starc: 10 balls, 2 runs

Vs The Rest of Australia: 28 balls, 65 runs — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) July 13, 2021

What is the appropriate gif for Mitchell Starc finishing with 4-0-15-1 in a match where West Indies went at 10 an over and won with 5 overs to spare? — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 13, 2021

A fully nostalgia driven game. Chris Gayle decimating the bowlers again and Starc taking a wicket. #WIvAUS — Manya (@CSKian716) July 13, 2021

1st T20I - 4-0-40-0



2nd T20I - 4-0-49-0



3rd T20I - 4-0-15-1



What a comeback from Mitchell Starc. Most economical bowler of the game with only 3.8 RPO even when Chris Gayle was in red-hot form. So called Kirkit experts criticized him heavily that day. Talk now! #WIvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OjqVFdFmXv — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) July 13, 2021

Some positive for Australia, went for 89 runs in 8 overs in the first 2 T20 and Starc has returned well with 1 for 15 from 4 overs including 17 dot balls when West Indies was going near to 10 RPO. #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/8bLNAMuMDI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2021

Starc has returned well with 1 scalp for 15 from 4 overs including 17 dot balls when West Indies was going near to 10 RPO . What a spell from the Greatest ! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/iL7x5yKcz3 — 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐀𝐑 𝐌𝐒 ༆ HBD EXPIRY (@SankarMahhaRajh) July 13, 2021

Starc 1-15 in a game where 142 runs were conceded in 15 overs. Day made. — DW31 FOREVER (@jersey_no_46) July 13, 2021

Mitchell Starc has clearly been a fan favorite over the years. His form is extremely essential for Australia going forward, especially with the T20 World Cup to come later this year. Starc could be seen getting back to his very best in this game.

He dismissed Andre Fletcher in his very first over and it seemed like the early wicket did wonders for his confidence. Starc kept things extremely tight and often troubled the batsmen during his spell.

West Indies seal series despite Mitchell Starc's impressive comeback

Mitchell Starc in action for Australia

Even though Starc had a good game, the same cannot be said about the Australian team in general. The batsman disappointed once again and failed to put up a substantial score. They finished with a sub-par 141 runs at the end of their 20 overs which was never going to be enough against a strong West Indies line-up.

Captain Aaron Finch was a major disappointment as he scored only 30 runs off the 31 balls he faced. For West Indies, Hayden Walsh was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets and conceded only 18 runs in his four overs.

Australia needed their bowlers to be at their best in order to win this match and keep the series alive. However, barring Mitchell Starc, all the other bowlers succumbed to the pressure. Riley Meredith secured three wickets but bowled at an economy of more than twelve per over.

Chris Gayle was at his destructive best and took the Aussie bowlers apart. He finished with 67 runs off 38 balls to help West Indies win the match in just 14.5 overs.

West Indies have now secured the series after winning the first three out of the five T20I games. Australia will play for pride in the remaining two matches of the series and hope to find some form before the teams enter the ODI leg of the tour.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra