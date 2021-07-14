West Indies announce squad for last two T20Is against Australia, Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy rested due to minor injuries 

Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors have named the 14-member squad for the last two T20Is of the five-match series against Australia. West Indies have already clinched the series having won the first three matches in handsome fashion.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and off-spinner Kevin Sinclair have been chosen in the main squad as replacements for Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy for the last two T20Is. Both Hetmyer and McCoy are dealing with minor injury problems.

While Hetmyer scored 81 runs in three matches, McCoy claimed five wickets in two games, including 4 for 26 in the first T20I. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard has been retained as skipper despite missing the first three matches due to injury.

After naming the West Indies squad for the last two T20Is against Australia, lead selector Roger Harper explained that the decision to rest Hetmyer and McCoy was taken as the players had picked up niggles. Praising West Indies, Harper commented:

“The team has played really well to win the first three matches and the CG Insurance Series – they have played good cricket in every department. The aim is to continue to build on the momentum created and strive to win the remaining games. Winning builds confidence from a team perspective and will give the players greater belief in the roles they are playing. So, it is important to keep winning. We took the decision to rest players who have picked up some niggles and give opportunities to other players in the squad.”

The fourth and fifth matches of the T20I series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium (DSCG) in St Lucia on Wednesday, July 14 and Friday, July 16 respectively.

Two changes named for 4th and 5th CG Insurance T20Is vs Australia | Details below: https://t.co/RnWu4tKhoc — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 14, 2021

Chris Gayle led West Indies to thumping series win in third T20I

West Indies legend Chris Gayle led the team to an impressive six-wicket triumph in the third T20I, which gave the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Gayle, who was struggling for runs in the previous games, hammered 67 in 38 balls, smashing four fours and seven sixes, as West Indies chased 142 with ease.

Praising Gayle, CWI chief Ricky Skerritt described him as the best T20 cricketer of all time. Skerritt said:

"Chris Gayle is the best T20 cricketer of all time… his success and experience are extremely valuable to the rebuilding of West Indies cricket and especially in the preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.”

During his knock in the third T20I, Gayle also became the first cricketer to surpass the 14,000-run mark in T20s.

West Indies squad for last two T20Is: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Kevin Sinclair, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee