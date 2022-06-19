WI vs BAN 2022: ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on June 19

West Indies cruised to their third victory in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle at North Sound on Sunday, June 19. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led outfit defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to cement their place in the top six of the points table.

Bangladesh surprised fans by registering a win against reigning ICC World Test champions New Zealand earlier this year but have not been able to perform consistently in the subsequent matches. The defeat against the Caribbean side was the Asian nation's seventh loss in the ongoing cycle.

West Indies own the sixth position in the standings with 43.75% points from eight matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hold the last position with 14.81% points to their name.

Kemar Roach starred in West Indies' first ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh

Kemar Roach was adjudged the Man of the Match in the first Test (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

West Indies won the toss and opted to field in the first Test against Bangladesh. The decision worked in their favor as a splendid bowling performance from their pacers helped West Indies bowl Bangladesh out for just 103 runs in the first innings. Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales bagged three wickets each.

In reply, West Indies scored 265 runs, riding on fifties from Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood. Bangladesh batted better in the second innings, but Kemar Roach's five-wicket haul ensured that West Indies received an 84-run target to win the game. The home side chased down the target in 22 overs with seven wickets in hand.

"The pitch played much better and the ball got much softer. We knew it was a new-ball pitch. We knew we had to start with the new ball and take it from there. It's a pleasing performance. Definitely top five," said Kemar Roach after winning the Man of the Match award.

The second game of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series between West Indies and Bangladesh will start on June 24 at 7:30 pm IST.

