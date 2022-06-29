WI vs BAN 2022: ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as on June 29

West Indies retained their sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a 10-wicket win against Bangladesh on June 28. The victory helped West Indies increase their points percentage to 50.

Heading into the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series against the Asian nation, West Indies were sixth with 43.75% points, while Bangladesh were ninth with 14.81% points.

West Indies gained 12 points from the second game, boosting their points percentage to 50. On the other hand, Bangladesh's points percentage dipped to 13.33, having failed to earn any points from this match.

Kyle Mayers was the hero for the Caribbean outfit. His 146-run knock helped West Indies score 408 runs in their first innings. Bangladesh scored a total of 420 runs across the two innings, setting a 13-run target for the hosts. West Indies chased down the small target without losing any wickets.

West Indies are still alive in the race to the World Test Championship final. They have played four series thus far, with two more left. If they continue their winning momentum, they could finish in the top two and book a place in the summit clash.

The Kraigg Brathwaite-led outfit could have had a better percentage had they not been penalized two points for their slow over rate in previous matches.

Bangladesh have negligible chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship Final

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Professional job by the West Indies to win 2-0 vs Bangladesh. That was the goal and the expectation at home, and the manner in which it was done is another step forward for the team. WIvsBang. Professional job by the West Indies to win 2-0 vs Bangladesh. That was the goal and the expectation at home, and the manner in which it was done is another step forward for the team. WIvsBang.

Bangladesh have registered only one win in five series. With only one series left in the current cycle, the Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit have a negligible chance of finishing in the top two of the standings.

West Indies are scheduled to play their next series against Australia away from home on November 30. Bangladesh will play their last series against India later this year.

