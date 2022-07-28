WI vs IND 2022, 3rd ODI: Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping victory to whitewash the hosts

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India successfully managed to clean-sweep the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a comprehensive victory in the final ODI Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on July 27.

Shubman Gill played a starring role amassing 205 runs across the series and rightfully bagged the player of the series award. He also won the man of the match award in the final game for his unbeaten 98.

In the rain-curtailed 3rd ODI, Shikhar Dhawan (58) and Shubman Gill(98*), and Shreyas Iyer (44) continued their good form on the Caribbean tour. The top-order trio helped their side reach 225/3 in 36 overs before rain played a spoilsport and bought their innings to an unfortunate end.

According to Duckworth Lewis (DLS) calculations, West Indies had to chase down 257 runs in 35 overs. Mohammed Siraj extracted good swing and produced twin strikes in the second over to stun West Indies early in the innings. Brandon King (42) and Nicholas Pooran (42) then tried to counter-attack with their cameos but perished soon after.

It was all gloom for West Indies from there as Team India bowlers bundled them out for 137 in 26 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and Shardul Thakur (2/17) were instrumental in the middle overs after Siraj's early burst.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the 3rd ODI, Shubman Gill reflected on the match and said:

"It was bittersweet. I was expecting to get a hundred today but it wasn't in my control with the rain. Was very disappointed with the runout in the first game so my plan today was to rotate strike a bit more. After 22 overs or so, we put the foot on the pedal."

On the thought process during the second rain break, Gill continued:

" I was just thinking about getting one more over. It was an excellent wicket in all three games. There was a bit there for the bowlers as well."

Fans react to India's series win against West Indies

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a one-sided encounter between India and West Indies in Trinidad. They expressed their reactions through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the 3rd ODI:

A three-match T20I series between the two sides will commence on Friday (July 29). Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the Indian side.

