WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes from 2nd T20I

After a disappointing loss in the first game, West Indies defeated Team India comfortably by five wickets in the second T20I in St Kitts and Nevis. Left-arm seamer Obed McCoy bowled a sensational spell and played an instrumental role in the Caribbean side's victory by picking up a 6-wicket haul.

Nicholas Pooran won the toss and invited opponents to bat first in the contest. Obed McCoy struck off the first ball by dismissing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. Suryakumar Yadav (11 in 6 balls) and Rishabh Pant (24 in 12 balls) persisted with aggressive batsmanship even after they lost a couple of early wickets.

However, Team India were reduced to 61/4 on the scoreboard in 6.3 overs due to this style of gameplay. Hardik Pandya (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) then consolidated the innings by stemming the wicket flow with a steady partnership of 43 for the 5th wicket.

The duo could not convert their starts as both perished soon after, while trying to up the ante with big hits. Designated finisher Dinesh Karthik (7 in 13 balls) also could not replicate his heroics from the previous game. India never got the desired final flourish in the death overs, which meant they could only reach a mediocre total of 138 before getting all-out with two balls to spare in the innings.

Brandon King (68) hit a well-composed half-century and anchored the chase for his side. However, he did not receive much support from the other batters, except Devon Thomas (31* in 19 balls). The wicket-keeper batter kept his cool in the crunch situation and hit a few lusty blows in the death overs to take his side home to 141/5 in 19.2 overs.

Fans react to West Indies' win against India

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between India and West Indies in St Kitts and Nevis. They expressed their reactions through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the second T20I:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Ind fans going to bed at 2.30 am after watching team lose in last over #WIvIND Ind fans going to bed at 2.30 am after watching team lose in last over #WIvIND https://t.co/phDoR9sixa

Both teams will square off in the 3rd T20I tonight at 8:00 PM (IST) at the same venue.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far