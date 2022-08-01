WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after 2nd T20I gets delayed due to delay in the arrival of luggage

The second T20I between Team India and West Indies was pushed back by two hours after an unexpected delay in the arrival of the players' luggage from Trinidad.

Both the sides squared off in the opener of the five-match series in Trinidad on July 29 (Friday), which the visitors won by 68 runs. India and West Indies were supposed to lock horns in the second fixture tonight at 8:00 PM (IST) in Basseterre in St Kitts and Nevis.

However, a luggage delay issue has prompted the West Indies cricket board to reschedule the contest for 10:00 PM (IST).

Cricket West Indies (CWI)'s official statement in this regard read:

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30 am Jamaica/10 pm India)."

Indian cricket fans, who were expecting to witness some T20 action, were left disappointed after learning about the development. They took to social media to express their views on the matter through some hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Aakash Chopra analyses the Indian bowling attack ahead of the second IND vs WI T20I

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra opined that Team India should look at shelving their three-spinner strategy from the previous game and slot in medium pacer Harshal Patel for the second T20I.

Chopra feels that the team management might have to let go of either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravi Bishnoi to accommodate a third pacer in the XI. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"All three spinners bowled well in the last match, so who will you leave out - Bishnoi or Ashwin? Ashwin dismisses Pooran and Hetmyer. If there are left-handers, you want to play him, but is he going to be there in your World Cup squad? I feel the team will play Ashwin but I think you can play Ravi Bishnoi as well."

Chopra added:

"Who should be the third pacer? Arshdeep has done well, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is doing well in any case, there is no doubt that. Harshal Patel is sitting outside, so make him play, that's what I would do personally. I would play three fast bowlers and two spinners, that's my combination."

