WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after West Indies set a formidable target of 312 in 2nd ODI

West Indies posted a formidable target of 312 runs in the second ODI against Team India on Sunday (July 24) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

For the second match on the trot, the West Indies batting line-up performed to their caliber by notching up a 300-plus score yet again. Openers Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers (39) laid a solid foundation with their 65-run first-wicket partnership after their skipper chose to bat first. Deepak Hooda broke the threatening stand in the 10th over by sending Kyle Mayers back to the pavilion.

Shamarh Brooks (35) then joined Hope and took the innings further steadily. However, he could not convert his start as he fell victim to Shikhar Dhawan's sharp catch off Axar Patel in the 22nd over. Brandon King, who made a half-century in the previous game, departed for a five-ball duck soon after, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother.

Nicolas Pooran (74 in 77 balls) forged a crucial 117-run partnership with Hope for the fourth wicket to bring West Indies' innings back on track. The southpaw mixed caution and aggression aptly during his sublime knock. Just as he looked set to go big, Shardul Thakur cleaned him up in the 44th over to give the visitors a crucial breakthrough.

Playing his 100th ODI, Shai Hope (115) anchored the innings perfectly and brought up his 13th century in style with a sixer in the 45th over. However, he failed to accelerate after reaching the milestone. Rovman Powell (13) and Romario Shepherd (15*) played useful cameos to lift West Indies to 311/6. Shardul Thakur (3/54) was the pick of the bowlers for Team India.

Fans react after West Indies reach 311/6 in second ODI

Fans enjoyed the action in the first innings and took to social media platforms to express their views by sharing intriguing memes. Here is a collection of the best ones:

Indian News @INDIANALLNEWS

HE HAS SME POWER TO TKE TAKE WCKT OF ANY SET BATSMAN LORDS FOR REASON

#bcci IT'S REAL!!! CAN'T BELIEVE!! HOW HE PICK A WICKET AT CRUCIAL TIME. AGAIN LORD SHARDUL THAKUR TOOK A CRUCIAL WICKET OF NICHOLAS POORAN AND BREAK THE PARTNERSHIP.HE HAS SME POWER TO TKE TAKE WCKT OF ANY SET BATSMAN LORDS FOR REASON #SuryakumarYadav sanju #shikhardhawan IT'S REAL!!! CAN'T BELIEVE!! HOW HE PICK A WICKET AT CRUCIAL TIME. AGAIN LORD SHARDUL THAKUR TOOK A CRUCIAL WICKET OF NICHOLAS POORAN AND BREAK THE PARTNERSHIP. HE HAS SME POWER TO TKE TAKE WCKT OF ANY SET BATSMAN LORDS FOR REASON#bcci #SuryakumarYadav sanju #shikhardhawan https://t.co/jW6M1K1VHv

Desi Inkog @RajInkog

#IndvsWI this Avesh Khan debut seemed like an interesting experiment at the time.. this Avesh Khan debut seemed like an interesting experiment at the time..#IndvsWI https://t.co/iR5CMzsa0z

India have begun their chase with Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill at the crease. The visitors are 22-0 after five overs at the time of writing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far