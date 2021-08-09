West Indies announce provisional squad for Pakistan series; Darren Bravo and Shannon Gabriel miss out

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a 17-member provisional squad for the upcoming two-Test series against visitors Pakistan.

In a notable omission, veterans Darren Bravo and Shannon Gabriel did not find a place in the squad. Middle-order batter Shamarh Brooks and pacer Chemar Holder have earned recalls to the Test fold, though.

In a press release issued by the CWI, Lead Selector Roger Harper said that Shannon Gabriel is yet to fully recover from his injury, and has been given more time to recuperate.

“Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning, so he was not part of the preparations for the Test series against Pakistan, which included the Best v Best game," said Harper. "Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the Betway Test series against South Africa and has been given a break.”

Chemar Holder made his debut for the West Indies against New Zealand last year. However, he has not played international cricket since then. The series against New Zealand was the last one played by Shamarh Brooks as well.

Brooks hit an impressive century in the Best vs Best game last week. Harper said this century helped him make his way back into the West Indies side.

1/3 Some solid performances from the batsmen led by a spectacular ton from Shamarh Brooks! 🔥🔥#MenInMaroon #BestvBest pic.twitter.com/FsVprtueoI — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 7, 2021

“Chemar Holder returns, having recovered from his injury. He will bolster the fast-bowling department. Shamarh Brooks batted his way into the provisional squad by scoring an accomplished century. He will certainly add some depth to the squad’s batting," said Harper.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces the 17-member provisional squad for the Betway Test Series against Pakistan. #WIvPAK



Squad details + more⬇️ https://t.co/S90oKylklO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 9, 2021

The two-Test series between West Indies and Pakistan starts on Thursday

West Indies will play two Tests against Pakistan at Sabina Park.

The two-Test series between West Indies and Pakistan will commence on Thursday. Both Tests will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the West Indies, while Jermaine Blackwood will be his deputy.

West Indies squad for the series:

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.﻿

Edited by Bhargav