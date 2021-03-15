Taking over from Jason Holder is a privilege: Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite, the 28-year-old West Indies opener, begins his captaincy stint with a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Antigua starting March 21. Braithwaite suggested that it is a privilege to replace Jason Holder as the skipper.

"I just want to thank god for giving me this opportunity, and also want to say I thought Jason Holder did a superb job leading the Test team for the last five years, so obviously taking over from him is a privilege," Kraigg Brathwaite said.

Jason Holder had been appointed the West Indies Test captain in 2015, and led his team in 37 Tests before he decided to withdraw from the Bangaladesh tour over Covid-19 concerns.

In Holder's absence, Brathwaite led a weakened West Indies side to an astonishing Test series win over Bangladesh. The opener was subsequently handed over full-time Test captaincy.

“We all believe that Kraigg is the right man to lead our Test side at this point in time and I’m delighted that he has accepted the role.” lead selector Roger Harper said on the new Test Captain.

Tried to help young players in the team back their own ability: Kraigg Brathwaite

Talking about his experience leading a young West Indian side on the tour to Bangladesh, Brathwaite said that he focused on backing the youngsters and made them believe in their own abilities.

"For me, I just made sure I let the guys know, to believe in themselves and believe in their ability. Just assured them that they can do it," ESPNCricInfo reported Kraigg Brathwaite as saying.

Further, briefly talking about his individual batting performance, the 28-year old Test opener said that he tries to focus a lot on his balance while batting.

"The more you're balanced, the better your shots, and that was something important for me," he mentioned.

Braithwaite's first assignment as permanent captain is a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting in Antigua on March 21. Earlier this week, West Indies announced a 13-member squad that would partake in the Test series against Sri Lanka.