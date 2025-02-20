Wife provides massive update on Jasprit Bumrah’s injury ahead of IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is not a part of the 2025 Champions Trophy after he was ruled out due to an injury and failed to recover in time. The Men In Blue begin their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai.

Ad

Ahead of their clash against Bangladesh, Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a sports presenter, provided a massive update on his injury during an interview with Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Sanjana revealed that Bumrah has begun training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is doing okay.

“He is okay. He is training at the NCA,” she said when Mehidy asked her about Bumrah via Indian Express.

Ad

Trending

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a lower back injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series in Australia has is undergoing recovery. While he was named in India's preliminary squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, he was eventually ruled out.

Young pacer Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut during the recent three-match series against England, replaced Bumrah in the Indian squad for the marquee ICC event.

"We are very happy" - Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Jasprit Bumrah missing the 2025 Champions Trophy

During the same interview, Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz expressed his relief and said that their team is happy as Jasprit Bumrah is not playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

Mehidy added that Bumrah is a very dangerous bowler, which is why they are happy as they will not have to face him in their Champions Trophy clash against India.

“He is a very different bowler and very dangerous, uff! He is not coming here. We are very happy! He is very dangerous. Everybody respects him. Every batter. I got out against him two times. He has improved a lot. He bowls both ways,” he said.

Ad

The Indian pacer displayed brilliant form in 2024, picking up 86 wickets from 21 matches across all formats. Bumrah also bagged the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards for his stellar performances throughout the year.

In the absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, who is the senior pacer in the squad, is set to lead the attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news