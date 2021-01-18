“Will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves”- Mohammad Amir clarifies on comeback rumours

A day after reports of his supposed U-turn on international retirement started doing the rounds, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir clarified he would only make a comeback once the current PCB management leaves.

Mohammad Amir took to his official Twitter account to reiterate the same. He posted:

I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves. so please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 18, 2021

Earlier, it was reported that Mohammad Amir has agreed to withdraw his international retirement under the condition that Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis are removed from the office.

While former skipper Misbah is the current coach of the Pakistan team, ex-speedster Younis is the bowling chief. Amir was quoted as saying by Samaa TV, according to media reports:

“I will approach the board myself and tell them that I am available if there is a new management in place. I don’t think that the issues with the current management will be resolved now because mindset doesn’t change in a day."

Mohammad Amir’s retirement saga

Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 last year, alleging 'mental torture' by the current PCB management. According to the pacer, he was made a scapegoat for Pakistan’s failures because of his decision to quit Test matches.

In a recent press conference, however, under-fire Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq refuted all allegations made by Amir, saying in this regard:

"I don't know why he said such things about me and Waqar. I have always given respect to him and other players. When he came back in 2016, I welcomed and encouraged him back in the side as captain and senior player. I and Waqar had spoken to Amir about his form and fitness, and we told him he needed to work on his pace, as it was getting slower, and this was a worrying factor.”

Misbah reiterated that Mohammad Amir was dropped for the New Zealand tour only on the basis of form and fitness.

What made me to take such Big Decision | Why I am retiring International... https://t.co/0FWjqMOKlK via @YouTube — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 19, 2020

Mohammad Amir has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for Pakistan, claiming 259 wickets across formats.