"Will be a bigger batter from now" - 1983 World Cup winner lavishes praise on Tilak Varma after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth believes Tilak Varma will go from strength to strength as a batter after producing a match-winning knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. Chasing 147, Team India were in deep trouble at 20/3 in four overs.However, Tilak looked in complete control from start to finish, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries. His heroics helped India pull off a last-over thriller by five wickets.Talking about Tilak's performance on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (23:18):&quot;Tilak Varma has been crucial in this entire tournament. He has quietly played well in almost all matches. Tilak Varma will be a bigger batsman from now. He'll be better and bigger, having won India a match from this situation by taking responsibility. It wasn't just about scoring in a final but also scoring in a difficult situation to win the match against Pakistan.&quot;He added:&quot;Tilak Varma batted at a different level. That first six off Faheem was unbelievable. He displayed incredible maturity, playing no unnecessary or risky shots. And he was assured about staying till the end and winning the game. This was one of the best knocks in a final, especially against Pakistan.&quot;Tilak was remarkably consistent throughout the tournament, scoring 213 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 131.48 in seven matches.&quot;It only looks like a close match but the required run rate never went out of control&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth maintained that Team India was always in control of the run chase in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan despite the last-over finish. After losing three early wickets, Sanju Samson added a crucial 57-run partnership with Tilak, bringing India back into the contest.Shivam Dube played a key role in continuing the momentum, scoring a 22-ball 33 to take India close to the finish line.&quot;I said before the final itself even if Abhishek Sharma fails, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson will do it for India. The Indian batting lineup is too strong. It only looks like a close match but the required run rate never went out of control. Yes, they bowled well at one stage,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).He continued:&quot;But once the Tilak Varma-Sanju Samson partnership blossomed, the game was finished. India still had Rinku Singh and Axar Patel, who didn't even come out to bat. I would have said it was close if we won eight down but here we were only five down.&quot;Team India entered the final over still requiring 10 runs, but Tilak's crucial maximum off the second delivery effectively sealed the deal.