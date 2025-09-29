"Will be at the bottom of that list" - Former England all-rounder reflects on India’s dominance over Pakistan after Asia Cup 2025

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara reflected on India's dominance over Pakistan after the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Men in Blue scripted a five-wicket win and laid their hands on the trophy.

Notably, the two teams faced each other thrice in the tournament, including the final. Suryakumar Yadav and his men got the better of Pakistan all three times, asserting their dominance. Ravi Bopara reckoned that Pakistan would be at the bottom of the list of teams they looked at as a threat.

"I don't think India see Pakistan as a major threat. They might see England, they might see Australia, New Zealand or South Africa. Pakistan will be at the bottom of that list. The rivalry will be up there, but in terms of them having a team chat, they're saying listen guys, let's not take it too lightly today, just make sure we bury them. I'm sure that's the sort of language that would be spoken in that dressing room," he said on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast. (8:35)

Further, Bopara felt that Pakistan could not beat the Men in Blue in terms of skill. He thought that the Men in Green did not believe that they could outskill their arch-rivals. Bopara reflected that Pakistan being unable to beat the Men in Blue was a shame.

"They're not going to outskill India. I don't think they think that they can outskill India. What they'll probably be saying in their dressing room is , one of us have day out today and we'll win whereas it is completely different in the Indian side. They're thinking Fakhar Zaman please have a day out, and it is a shame. There are a lot of people playing cricket in Pakistan and they just haven't been able to get over the line against India."

Ravi Bopara on India producing best batters after Tilak Varma's knock

Talking about Tilak Varma delivering in the final, Ravi Bopara reflected that the Men in Blue historically produced the best batters. He reckoned that they had gotten better at producing such talents due to the money involved as well.

"Historically they have always produced the best batters on the planet. They've only got better and better because there is more money in the game. When you've got that sort of prize or carrot dangling, you're going to produce players. Wherever there is money, there will be quality," he said.

Tilak played a sensational knock in the final. He delivered a match-winning performance. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls. His knock included three boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 130.19.

Overall, he was the second-highest run-getter for the Men in Blue with 213 runs from six games at an average of 71 and a strike-rate of 131.48.

