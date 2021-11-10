"Will be colossal loss of intellectual property if BCCI don't use Bharat Arun's knowledge" - R Sridhar

Along with head coach Ravi Shastri, the tenures of bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also came to an end with the conclusion of India's journey at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Shastri, Arun, Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour had been with the Indian men's team since 2017.

Bharat Arun has been widely credited for the work he did especially with India's fast bowling department, making them a powerhouse in Test cricket.

India's pacers powered them to two series wins in Australia and some memorable matches in South Africa and England, apart from helping them continue their domination at home.

Responding to journalist K Shriniwas Rao's Twitter thread on Bharat Arun and why the Indian cricket board must continue to use his knowledge and experience, R Sridhar wrote about his colleague:

"Will be a collosal loss of intellectual property if @BCCI doesn't use @bharathi_arun vast and enormous knowledge to educate both fast bowlers abd bowling coaches. He's the Zen of cricket coaching in India. Period."

R SRIDHAR @coach_rsridhar

Here's a #Thread on Bharat Arun, as promised…Let's begin with a gentleman named Troy Cooley. A former cricketer /coach with Tasmania (Aus), he went on to play several roles in Aus domestic circuit before England Cricket Board picked him up ahead of the 2005 Ashes. (1/25)

Will be a collosal loss of intellectual property if @BCCI doesn't use @bharathi_arun vast and enormous knowledge to educate both fast bowlers abd bowling coaches. He's the Zen of cricket coaching in India. Period.

India players all praise for Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rathour

Players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were all praise for Ravi Shastri and co. and thanked them for their guidance after their stint ended.

"Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, one of the bowlers to shine the brightest during Bharat Arun's time as bowling coach, tweeted:

"For the words of support, motivation and encouragement. For the guidance and the tireless work behind the scenes. For being a constant source of learning and counsel. Thank you for your invaluable contribution and good luck for your future endeavours."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli

Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93

For the words of support, motivation and encouragement.

For the guidance and the tireless work behind the scenes.

For being a constant source of learning and counsel.

Thank you for your invaluable contribution and good luck for your future endeavours 😊 For the words of support, motivation and encouragement. For the guidance and the tireless work behind the scenes. For being a constant source of learning and counsel. Thank you for your invaluable contribution and good luck for your future endeavours 😊 https://t.co/Ad4r0bVUkf

Rahul Dravid has been appointed the next head coach of the Indian team, but the replacements for Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rathour have not yet been announced. Rathour has reapplied for the position of batting coach.

