Will Jasprit Bumrah be available for India vs Pakistan Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023?

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be available for selection during Team India's first Super Fours match against Pakistan. The much-anticipated contest will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Bumrah was part of the playing XI in the Men in Blue's opening Asia Cup encounter against Babar Azam and company on September 2. He scored 16 runs with the bat and wasn't required to bowl after rain played spoilsport only for the game to be called off.

The next morning Bumrah flew back home to be with his wife, who was expecting the birth of their first child. As a result, he missed Rohit Sharma and company's final group fixture against Nepal.

Bumrah also posted a picture of the newborn on his official social media handle.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️," Jasprit Bumrah wrote in the caption.

However, Bumrah returned to Colombo on Friday morning to reunite with his teammates. Thus, he will be available for selection for the all-important clash against Pakistan.

The right-arm pacer recently returned to competitive cricket after a prolonged injury layoff. He led the side in the three-match T20I series against Ireland and looked in good rhythm, picking up four wickets. India won the series 2-0, while the other game was abandoned due to rain.

ACC announces reserve day for India-Pakistan clash

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced a reserve day for the crucial India-Pakistan tie on Friday due to persistent inclement weather in Colombo.

In case the rain plays spoilsport on Sunday, the game will continue on Monday from where it left off.

Meanwhile, there are no reserve days for other Super Fours matches due to back-to-back games. However, the organizers have kept a reserve day for the final, which is scheduled to be played on September 17.