Will KL Rahul be available for India vs Pakistan Super 4s match of Asia Cup 2023?

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be available for selection for India's Super Fours clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The high-profile encounter will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The ongoing Asia Cup 2023 marks Rahul's return from a long hiatus due to an injury. The ace batter injured himself during the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) IPL 2023 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was ruled out of the competition.

He was named in the Asia Cup squad but sustained a fresh injury to miss out on the two group games. Rahul has now recovered fully and will be available for selection.

The Karnataka-born cricketer has already joined the side in Colombo and was part of the indoor training session on Thursday evening.

In a post he shared on social media, the right-handed batter was seen having a chat with head coach Rahul Dravid.

KL Rahul will look to hit the strides soon and reclaim his berth after Ishan Kishan showed exemplary form in the first Asia Cup game against Pakistan. The left-handed batter scored 82 off 81 balls under pressure to bail the Men in Blue out of danger.

Rahul has also been named in the 15-member squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which starts next month on home soil.

"You allow proven performers just a little bit of leeway" - Sunil Gavaskar on KL Rahul's selection in India's World Cup squad

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar feels KL Rahul will have enough time to prove his fitness before the 50-over showpiece event starts.

"He is a proven performer with the bat and I think you allow proven performers just a little bit of leeway. That's exactly what has happened in this instance. Yes, it can be a bit worrying that he hasn't played any cricket," Gavaskar said on India Today.

"However, he joins the team in Sri Lanka now. So he will get to play a few matches and there you will see his fitness. There are three ODI games against Australia in the third week of September. So that is again a series where you can see how his fitness is," he added.

After the Asia Cup 2023, India will also play a three-match ODI series against Australia before the mega event starts.