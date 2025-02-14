Will O'Rourke bowls Mohammad Rizwan off an inside edge in Pakistan ODI Tri-series final [Watch]

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan was bowled by New Zealand's Will O'Rourke off the inside edge of his bat during the final of the ongoing Pakistan ODI tri-series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 14.

Rizwan, who was batting on 46 off 76 deliveries, tried to poke at a good length delivery outside off towards the cover region, but ended up getting an inside edge onto his stumps instead.

Rizwan seemed set for a big score but was disheartened with the way he was dismissed. The ball, delivered at 134 kmph, seemed to jag back just a bit after pitching on this dry-looking yet placid batting surface in Sindh.

You can see the video of his dismissal here:

Pakistan left in a shaky position in tri-series final

Rizwan's dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 142-4 in 31.5 overs. At this moment, however, the hosts seem to have recuperated moderately well, and are 210-8 at the end of 46 overs. The Kiwis will be delighted with their bowling performance so far.

Pakistan entered the final of this tournament by defeating South Africa in a virtual semifinal on Wednesday, February 12, by six wickets. Rizwan (122*) and Salman Agha (134) were the heroes for Pakistan in that match.

After the final of this tri-series, Pakistan and New Zealand will start preparing for the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by the former nation and the United Arab Emirates.

These two teams will clash with each other in their first match of the tournament on February 19, less than a week after they do so in the final of the tri-series. That encounter will also take place at the same venue - Karachi.

Pakistan and New Zealand are placed alongside India and Bangladesh in Group A of the eight-nation tournament. The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan will take place in Dubai on February 23.

