Will Pucovski expresses disappointment on missing out on Cricket Australia central contract

Will Pucovski expressed his “disappointment” on getting overlooked for one of 17 Cricket Australia central contracts in April. The Victorian opener impressed with a fifty on his Test debut at Sydney in January before getting injured and requiring surgery.

The national selectors told Will Pucovski that he hadn’t played enough cricket in recent years and the contracted players were winning games for Australia. However, his status could be upgraded if he plays three Tests over the course of the year. Speaking about the situation, Will Pucovski told cricket.com.au:

“It’s pretty hard to say it wasn’t disappointing at the time – it obviously was. But they had their reasons, and you have to quickly learn to accept that and just move on. The main reasons I got were that I haven’t played enough cricket over the past few years for a variety of reasons,

Will Pucovski added:

"The other one was that they want to contract blokes who win games for Australia rather than just who are in the best XI. It was a bit of a shame and a bit disappointing, but it’s one of those things. You face a lot of disappointment in professional sport, so I’ve moved on and used it as a bit of motivation."

Will Pucovski had an up-and-down campaign last season. He became the 460th cricketer to play Test cricket for Australia. However, the 23-year-old also had some low moments.

His Test debut was delayed due to a head injury he sustained in a practice game. Late, on his debut, he injured his shoulder, which required him to go under the knife.

You have to work hard to earn the contract: Will Pucovski

One of the bright stars of Australia’s batting lineup, Will Pucovski has six hundreds from 24 first-class matches, averaging over 53. He believes that he will have to work hard to earn the Cricket Australia contract. Speaking about what he has to do going forward, Will Pucovski said:

“We have the right to earn contracts through playing matches, so it doesn’t mean it’s never. It just wasn’t to be this year. I wouldn’t have minded the security of knowing that they really rate you and you’ve got a contract. Obviously, the financial security is always good as well."

Will Pucovski added:

“But it’s one of those things where you’ve got to work hard and get back into that top 17 ."

Pucovski, who underwent shoulder surgery in February, could play again in August. He is eyeing a return to the Sheffield Shield at the start of the season to prepare for Australia’s home assignments against Afghanistan, which will be followed by the Ashes.

