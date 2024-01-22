Australian youngster Will Pucovski's never-ending struggles with concussions continued as he sustained a blow to his helmet while batting for the Victorian second XI. The batter was forced to retire hurt, following the bouncer by David Grant, after scoring 43 runs off 101 deliveries at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Monday, January 22.

Pucovski tried to resume his innings after the vicious hit but had to give up his efforts only after facing four more deliveries. The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has already sustained 10 concussions in his short career so far.

He also struggled with mental health issues and had a notable period of absence between October 2022 and 2023. He was recently part of the Prime Minister XI that took on Pakistan in a warm-up contest before the latter's three-match series against Australia. However, he ended up scoring only four runs in the lone innings he got to play.

There is no clarity as to how severe Pucovski's injury is and how all of the previous concussions potentially factor into the latest blow. According to reports, the batter reportedly felt dizzy after sustaining the hit but has returned to bat in the nets after undergoing a concussion test. Cricket Victoria is still awaiting the results for the same and will issue an official update accordingly.

The setback could not have come at a worse time for the talented batter, considering that the race for David Warner's opening spot in the Australian XI is yet to be completely sealed.

Furthermore, the injury could also rule the batter out from the Sheffield Shield season that resumes from February 3 onwards.

"It has been really tough" - Will Pucovski

Will Pucovski earned a contract with the Melbourne Stars for the 2020 Big Bash League (BBL) season but did not play at all in the ongoing 2023-24 season. He was recently seen in the commentary box, where he spoke about his struggles and his future.

“It has been really tough, because you get a taste of it, you get a taste of the bug, and then, for one reason or another, you’re set back a little bit,” Pucovski said on Channel 7. It’s just the cards you’ve been dealt, and I’m just exploring different ways to make things work.”

Pucovski was already behind Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw in the pecking order for national team selection and will have to make a strong comeback if he wishes to live up to his expectations.

