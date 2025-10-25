"Will put all those discussions to rest" - 2011 World Cup winner's massive claim on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former Indian pacer believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma silenced speculations about their future with the breathtaking performances in the final ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Active in only the one-day format and having not played for India since March, the duo came into the Australian series under immense scrutiny and doubts over their future in international cricket.However, with India chasing 237 for victory, Rohit and Virat stitched together an unbeaten match-winning partnership of 168 to help seal a nine-wicket win. The former finished with 121* from 125 balls, while the latter scored 74* from 81 deliveries.Talking about the Rohit-Kohli partnership after the game, Zaheer told Cricbuzz (3:31):&quot;It was important for both of them in more ways than one this series. There is no brushing aside the fact that the team will have a plan for the World Cup. It's just about what kind of hunger they have. All those things were also going to matter and today's display will just put all those discussions to rest. These two just took it to another level and it was chanceless.&quot;He added:&quot;It was vintage Rohit. He was looking much more relaxed. That first boundary off Starc was the indication of what was coming. He looked in sublime touch. Virat as well was equally good. The first run celebration from Virat was just a release of all the pressure. It was just sending a positive signal to everyone.&quot;Both batters failed in the series opener at Perth as India suffered a seven-wicket defeat. However, Rohit made amends with a defiant 73 in the second ODI even as Kohli failed again with a second consecutive duck.&quot;Just about having enough faith&quot; - Zaheer Khan on Rohit and Kohli's futureZaheer Khan urged the Indian management to place their faith in the legendary duo for the 2027 ODI World Cup. There has been considerable skepticism over the participation of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the mega event in South Africa, given their age and availability in only one format.&quot;It's just about having enough faith and having a clear-cut strategy and plan. You can't see series by series. You just have to say, 'Okay, fine, this is where we are at, these two have been great servants for the Indian team. If this is what they want, let's just have the faith'. Just carry on with that and see where it takes you,&quot; said Zaheer (via the aforementioned source).He concluded:&quot;Rohit's celebration (muted) indicated that it's not about proving a point. When you play, this is what you want to do - win games for your team and put on a great show. Ups and downs are part of it. From the planning point of view, you need to sit across with them and have the dialogue in all honesty and openness. And then figure out a plan.&quot;Team India avoided a series whitewash thanks to Kohli and Rohit's batting display, yet lost the three-match ODI series by a 1-2 margin.