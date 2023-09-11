Will rain end Team India's chances of qualifying for Asia Cup 2023 final?

Team India brought their 'A' game to the table on the reserve day (Monday) of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round match against Pakistan. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashed a hundred each to guide the Men in Blue to 356/2 in their 50 overs. The two batters had a brilliant partnership of 233 runs for the third wicket.

Chasing 357 runs for a victory, Pakistan were down to 44/2 after 11 overs when rain interrupted the match at the R Premadasa Stadium. The Men in Green lost the crucial wickets of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq to the Indian pacers. Mohammad Rizwan was in the middle with Fakhar Zaman when the match officials asked the groundsmen to cover the field.

It is pertinent to note that if the match does not resume now, the game will end with no result. Although Pakistan seem well behind the par score, the DLS method will only come into play when at least 20 overs are bowled in the second innings. Hence, Pakistan will escape with one point in case the game is abandoned.

Considering Team India's position in this Asia Cup 2023 match, one can say that a no-result will reduce the team's chances of qualifying for the final. India have two more matches left in the Super Fours round, but they would love to take two points from this contest.

Rain expected to interrupt Tuesday's match between Team India and Sri Lanka

The weather in Colombo is expected to play spoilsport in tomorrow's (Tuesday) game between India and Sri Lanka as well. There is no reserve day for the Super Fours round match between India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already won one match each in the Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2023. If Team India's two matches are abandoned, the Men in Blue will have to record a big win over Bangladesh and hope that the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match produces a winner.