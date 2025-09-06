"Will soon take the white-ball Captaincy for India" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's appointment as captain for India A vs Australia A 2025 series

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of India A for the two multi-day matches against Australia A. The teams will play two multi-day games from September 16 to 26 at Lucknow.
Iyer will lead an India A side featuring several players from the recent Test series in England, like Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna. The announcement comes a fortnight after Iyer was surprisingly excluded from the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.
Despite being a regular in the Indian ODI setup, the 30-year-old has often found himself out of the Test and T20I sides. The right-hander last played a red-ball game for India at the start of 2024 against England.
Their next Test assignment will be a two-match home series against the West Indies, starting October 2.
With recent reports suggesting Iyer as the frontrunner to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain in the future, fans on X attempted to connect the dots between his Asia Cup omission and the ascendency to India A captaincy.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Reactions from fans on X continued for Iyer's captaincy appointment, with one saying:
"Atlast Shreyas Iyer got his due but it's still it's only the part of IT!!!....Wn he's selected for the Senior Men's Team then he will get his full DUE BACK!!!!"
"I believe this is only the beginning .. coz Shreyas Iyer will soon take the white-ball Captaincy for India," said a fan.
"Suddenly Shreyas Iyer is back in red ball fold and is captain of A side. Brilliant BCCI at it again," a fan tweeted.
Shreyas Iyer has enjoyed an incredible 2025 season
Shreyas Iyer could not have dreamt of a better 2025 season thus far, thanks to his stellar performances for India and in the IPL. The Mumbai batter started the year with two half-centuries in the three-match ODI series against England.
Iyer followed that with another brilliant showing in the 2025 Champions Trophy, finishing as India's leading run-scorer with 243 runs at an average of 48.60. His heroics in the middle-order helped the Men in Blue win their first ICC ODI title since 2013.
The veteran's sparkling run continued as he thrived with the bat and as captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. Under Iyer, PBKS produced arguably their best-ever IPL season, finishing as runners-up.
The 30-year-old led from the front with the bat, scoring 604 runs in 17 games at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of over 175.
