"Will soon take the white-ball Captaincy for India" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's appointment as captain for India A vs Australia A 2025 series

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of India A for the two multi-day matches against Australia A. The teams will play two multi-day games from September 16 to 26 at Lucknow.

Ad

Iyer will lead an India A side featuring several players from the recent Test series in England, like Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna. The announcement comes a fortnight after Iyer was surprisingly excluded from the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Despite being a regular in the Indian ODI setup, the 30-year-old has often found himself out of the Test and T20I sides. The right-hander last played a red-ball game for India at the start of 2024 against England.

Ad

Trending

Their next Test assignment will be a two-match home series against the West Indies, starting October 2.

With recent reports suggesting Iyer as the frontrunner to replace Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain in the future, fans on X attempted to connect the dots between his Asia Cup omission and the ascendency to India A captaincy.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sujith V @Sujith1727 This Shreyas Iyer selection as Captain for India A is sending mixed signals in many ways firstly Karun's career is done next Sarfaraz still have to wait for no reason and they will continue to see Jurel as backup keeper and not as a pure batter if Shreyas scores there.

Ad

Varun singh @Varun_singh0291 @mufaddal_vohra Now Shreyas Iyer Is the Captain Of India A team. He Should be in the current team that is playing in Asia Cup.

Ad

Almus @almusila @mufaddal_vohra Is this a sign that Shreyas Iyer is gonna be next ODI captain of Indian team.

Ad

Reactions from fans on X continued for Iyer's captaincy appointment, with one saying:

"Atlast Shreyas Iyer got his due but it's still it's only the part of IT!!!....Wn he's selected for the Senior Men's Team then he will get his full DUE BACK!!!!"

"I believe this is only the beginning .. coz Shreyas Iyer will soon take the white-ball Captaincy for India," said a fan.

Ad

"Suddenly Shreyas Iyer is back in red ball fold and is captain of A side. Brilliant BCCI at it again," a fan tweeted.

Shreyas Iyer has enjoyed an incredible 2025 season

Shreyas Iyer could not have dreamt of a better 2025 season thus far, thanks to his stellar performances for India and in the IPL. The Mumbai batter started the year with two half-centuries in the three-match ODI series against England.

Ad

Iyer followed that with another brilliant showing in the 2025 Champions Trophy, finishing as India's leading run-scorer with 243 runs at an average of 48.60. His heroics in the middle-order helped the Men in Blue win their first ICC ODI title since 2013.

The veteran's sparkling run continued as he thrived with the bat and as captain of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. Under Iyer, PBKS produced arguably their best-ever IPL season, finishing as runners-up.

The 30-year-old led from the front with the bat, scoring 604 runs in 17 games at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of over 175.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️